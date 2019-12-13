200 children from Lotus House visit Santa’s Enchanted Forest

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of children enjoyed a festive night out at Santa’s Enchanted Forest, thanks in part to a member of WSVN’s family.

The 200 guests from Lotus House got the opportunity to visit the popular theme park with their mothers, Friday night.

They got to enjoy the rides, take pictures and partake in the magic of the evening.

Lotus House is an organization that’s committed to ending child and family homelessness across the U.S.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest asked 7News anchor Belkys Nerey to pick a charity to sponsor for the night, and she chose them for the good work they do.

