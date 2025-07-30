MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a young man who was on probation after police units located several firearms in his home in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers were seen putting on gloves and entering a home in the area of the 400 block of Northwest 60th Avenue, at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Austin Michael Davis, who was on probation for narcotics, was found with multiple firearms and hand grenades inside the home.

His father, Jim, said authorities would normally do weekly checks on Austin.

“I woke up at 6:30 in the morning. The door was wide open, and they came right in,” said Jim.

He said, as far as he was aware, his son didn’t have any weapons in his possession.

“To my knowledge, no, he was on probation. He wasn’t supposed to have any,” said Jim.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where police officers shut down a roadway in the area.

After entering the home, authorities found a shotgun, an AK-47, a stolen Hallandale Police vest with bullets and four grenades.

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales confirmed the grenades recovered by officers were inactive after a bomb squad was called in to check it out.

“Bomb squad was requested, and they were able to determine that the grenades were inert and not in function; we’re still treating them as the real thing for all intents and purposes,” said Morales.

Neighbors told 7News they believe this incident is gang related, citing suspicious activity seen regularly around the home.

While neighbors claim Austin is involved in gangs, his father said he would’ve done no harm with any of those weapons.

“He just likes military, he’s always liked that. Kids play cops and robbers when they’re kids; he was always a cop,” said Jim.

According to officials, Austin was taken into custody.

