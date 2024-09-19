MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old Miami man and his co-conspirator have been charged with conspiracy to steal and launder over $230 million in cryptocurrency, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Malone Lam, 20, of Miami and Los Angeles, CA, and Jeandiel Serrano, 21, of Los Angeles, were arrested Wednesday night.

The indictment alleges the duo, along with others, orchestrated cryptocurrency thefts and laundered the proceeds through exchanges and mixing services.

They are accused of using the stolen funds to finance international travel, lavish lifestyles including nightclubs, luxury cars, watches, jewelry, designer handbags, and rental homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Lam, a Singapore citizen using the online aliases “Anne Hathaway” and “$$$,” and Serrano, who goes by “VersaceGod” and “@SkidStar,” allegedly accessed victim accounts and transferred cryptocurrency into their control, including over 4,100 Bitcoin from a Washington, D.C. victim in August 2024.

Both men are set to appear in U.S. District Courts in Florida and California on Thursday.

