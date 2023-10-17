MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - More Israeli-Americans arrived in South Florida after evacuating from the war-torn country.

On Tuesday, more flights arrived from Israel as families started to reunite at Miami International Airport.

7News cameras captured the arrivals as one parent was smiling as she held her daughter. Among the arrivals, was a real-estate agent who told 7News that when he was in Israel, he helped soldiers and citizens by buying and donating clothing and other essentials.

Amit Dayan, 20, also arrived at MIA. She is a soldier in the Israeli army.

“It’s been horrifying, horrifying and shocking and unbelievable,” she said. “I’m so hurt. My family and friends are not OK.”

Dayan said that her family booked her a ticket back to South Florida because they were worried.

“I wanted to stay, I wanted to stay near my friends who are now being burned,” she said. “I wanted to be there and say my last goodbyes.”

Dayan told 7News she plans on staying in South Florida for a few months and then will return back to Israel to continue her job as a soldier and shooting instructor in the army.

