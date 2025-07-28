MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have identified a 20-year-old who, they say, was involved in an armed carjacking along with two teenagers that ended in a smashing stop.

The 20-year-old, identified as Alex Padilla, appeared in bond court, Monday, where a judge granted him no bond.

“I’m granting the state’s motion for pretrial hearing detention, pending final hearing and holding you with no bond,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

Cameras captured the car jumping over the median before slamming into the corner of an empty building near Southwest 22nd Avenue and Fourth Street, Sunday.

Three people are then seen bailing out of the car, with two running in one direction and a third person running down another street.

City of Miami Police officers caught up to the three subjects and took them into custody.

Detectives said this all started when Padilla, along with two 15-year-olds who were not identified due to being underage, allegedly robbed a woman and her boyfriend at gunpoint then stealing their car.

“They took some jewelry, female’s purse. The vehicle does have front left fender damage,” a police officer is heard saying in radio transmissions.

A Miami Police SWAT team was seen swarming the area as they searched for the trio.

“Three Hispanic teenagers. One of them was wearing a white jacket; the other two are wearing black jackets. They’re all wearing black pants or shorts,” a police officer is heard saying in radio transmissions.

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

Business owners on that street corner where the trio crashed say they’re left having to make repairs.

“We’re going to have to call a contractor and see if the bases are good and everything,” said Ricardo De La Hoz, who owns the restaurant Ricky’s Arepas.

All three suspects are facing felony carjacking charges.

