MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida couples expressed their love by tying the knot on Valentine’s Day.

Love was in the air on Wednesday, as well as on the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse.

“It’s just a beautiful day and being able to celebrate the union of two people who love each other, there’s nothing more beautiful than this,” said Miami-Dade County Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquín.

“We rather spend our money on each other and buy a cute little house,” Melinda said,

Twenty couples said “I do” to forever on one of the most romantic days of the year.

For Andrew and Joe, they have been together 36 years and Valentine’s Day marked their anniversary.

“Actually, today is actually 37,” Andrew said.

To celebrate, the two decided renew their vows.

“We’re grateful for this opportunity to continue our lives together and formally tie a knot to show the world that we love one another,” Andrew said.

Some couples, like Ruben and Melinda, don’t even speak the same language.

“I’m trying every day to talk to practice for my love,” Ruben said. “It’s really hard for me. I am learning English.”

Other couples, like Bertha Ramirez and her now husband, Rene Cruz Prado, don’t speak much at all.

Although they can’t hear, they can surely listen.

Their daughter, translating through sign language, told 7News that the two met when they were 12 years old. They were just a couple of children in school, and fortunately, they found their way back to each other three years ago.

The stories of love aren’t always easy.

Sometimes it takes time and most days it takes patience. But with the right person, love transcends it all.

“It’s beautiful. I don’t know how it works, I don’t have that answer but I don’t care,” Melinda said.

“We figured that after all these many years, we have shown each other love for one other so many times, what better of showing your love than marrying someone,” Joe said.

The event will mark last time it will be held at the Miami-Dade Courthouse. The historic courthouse has been around for 100 years.

Next year, the event will take place at nearby building, which will be the new courthouse. It is slated to open later this year.

