MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen people, including children, have been left without a home after a fire broke out in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The flames destroyed seven units inside a two-story house near Southwest 13th Avenue and Sixth Street, Saturday afternoon.

A resident who identified himself as German said he saw smoke and flames coming from the roof.

German said he was able to save some important documents, but his belongings are gone.

“I go into my apartment, it’s a complete disaster,” he said. “All my clothes are burned a little bit, but nothing I can claim back.”

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the 20 people who lived there.

“I hope everybody’s OK, because no one got hurt, and I hope we find a new place,” said German.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.