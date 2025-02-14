MIAMI (WSVN) - A big wedding took place on the steps of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse, as 20 couples tied the knot on the most romantic holiday of the year.

7News cameras captured the couples walking up the steps of the historic building on Friday, as they took part in the annual Valentine’s Day tradition.

“It’s one of my favorite days of the year, I’m incredibly excited,” said Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts and Comptroller Juan Fernandez-Barquin.

When Fernandez-Barquin asked the couples if they will wed their partner “for as long as you both shall live,” the couples replied “yes” in unison.

Moments later, they kissed. It was a romantic sight for all.

Valentine’s Day is especially significant for some of these couples.

“It’s the day of love, you know? It’s been like that for years now, so it just makes sense to be honest to do it on this day,” said one of the grooms as he stood next to his husband. “It was like close, we did it like two weeks ago. We didn’t think we’d do it the previous day, but we got [the marriage license], so we’re here.”

Sonya and Alberto Lazo finally said “I do” after 23 years together.

“Definitely a long shared companionship with him,” said Sonya.

“And she’s pregnant, so I’m being forced to do this,” said Alberto.

“Shotgun wedding,” said Sonya.

The Lazos took this step for plenty of lovely reasons.

“Our kids are grown, and I thought it was time for us to tie the knot,” said Sonya.

“Yes,” said Alberto.

“After all this time. I put it on the back burner, but it’s really something I wanted to do.,” said Sonya.

After marriage usually comes a honeymoon. Some of these couples are already making plans.

“Actually, we’re doing a honeymoon, We’re leaving next week, and we’re gonna celebrate it as a honeymoon,” said Sonya.

“We’re leaving next Thursday for Spain, so it’ll be our honeymoon,” said Alberto.

This is the last year that the ceremony will happen at this location. That’s because a long awaited new courthouse right across the street is due to open soon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.