SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two years after they were reunited, a Southwest Miami-Dade woman described the ordeal to bring her beloved dog home after the pet disappeared for a decade.

Killer the Yorkie is living his best life once again. Just last week, he and his owner, Carolina Ramirez, celebrated the second year of their reunion after he was missing for 10 years.

Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Ramirez said someone stole Killer from her mother’s home in Kendall back in 2011.

“They picked him up and snatched him from the front of her house, so we looked endlessly for him,” she said.

But no luck … until September 2021, when someone dropped Killer off at the Humane Society in West Palm Beach.

“They scanned his microchip, and our phone numbers were registered,” said Ramirez.

Hours later, they were reunited. Ramirez described the moment.

“It was a lot of emotions. It was huge shock at first, but then after, definitely excitement and a lot of nervousness,” she said.

And since then, the two have remained always together.

“He’s my baby; I love him so much,” she said. “I’m super grateful to the fact that I was able to reunite with him back after so many years.”

Killer is approaching a milestone. The Yorkie will be turning 15 on Oct. 12.

“We’re going to give him a little cake,” said Ramirez.

Cake for his birthday, and a continuous party for the sweetest reunion.

Ramirez also wanted to share a word of advice with other pet owners.

“Microchip your pets, definitely. If you don’t do it, you never know. Miracles could happen, even after 10 years,” she said.

