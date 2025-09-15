SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 2-year-old boy to the hospital after he was pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning near Southwest 116th Court and 238th Terrace, at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the toddler’s family was having a gathering at the residence, and the child was going in and out of the house.

When family members did not see him for a few minutes, detectives said, they went outside to check and found the boy in the pool.

Authorities said family members performed CPR and got him breathing before first responders arrived.

Paramedics rushed the young patient to a nearby hospital, Loved ones were seen running into the emergency room, as they followed the child on a stretcher.

As of Sunday night, the 2-year-old is listed in stable condition.

