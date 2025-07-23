MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was transported to the hospital after he shot himself with his mother’s gun at a parking lot in Miami Gardens, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 210th Street and 22nd Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound involving a toddler.

“It looks like it may be in the parking lot,” said a dispatcher. “Advising that there’s a gun left in the vehicle and the child picked it up and somehow got shot. I’ll let you know when police arrive.”

According to police, an investigation revealed the boy pulled a gun out of his mother’s purse and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

“He pulled out his mother’s purse, took out a firearm, and shot himself in the leg,” said a Miami Gardens Police spokesperson Diana Delgado.

Police focused their investigation on a white car. Blood stains were seen in the back seat, likely where the boy was sitting, and splattered on the ground outside.

The toddler has since been transported to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Officers said he suffered injuries that were non-life threatening.

“Thankfully the two-year-old toddler is in a non-life-threatening condition. Thankfully he’s going to make it through,” said Delgado.

Surveillance footage captured the moments after the shot went off.

Neighbors who live in the apartment complex pray the child will recover.

“A child is hurt. Everybody’s heart breaks. We all bleed for that,” said another neighbor.

They told 7News they woke up to gunshots and screams.

“I heard the scream. She screamed when the shot went off,” said one neighbor.

“It’s disheartening,” said another neighbor. “The mom was screaming for like ten minutes before the police got here.”

Delgado reminded all parents about the importance of securing guns away from children.

“We urge anybody, parents or nonparents, if you have a firearm, properly secure your firearm. Get a firearm with a safety. Get training on how to utilize your firearm.”

Neighbors shared the same sentiment.

“If you have a firearm, you have to ensure that it’s secured. Children are curious and they can do anything,” said Monique Wint.

Whether the mother will be facing any charges is yet to be determined pending an investigation.

Delgado said child protective services was called, as is protocol for cases of this nature.

This is an ongoing investigation.

