MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was transported to the hospital following a reported shooting at a parking lot in Miami Gardens.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Northwest 210th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in reference to a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound involving a toddler.

“It looks like it may be in the parking lot,” said a dispatcher. “Advising that there’s a gun left in the vehicle and the child picked it up and somehow got shot. I’ll let you know when police arrive.”

Police focused their investigation on a white car. Blood stains were seen in the back seat, likely where the boy was sitting, and splattered on the ground outside. The toddler has since been transported to Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

According to police, an investigation revealed the boy pulled a gun out of his mother’s purse and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Surveillance footage captured the moments after the shot went off. Neighbors pray the child will recover. Whether the mother will be facing any charges is yet to be determined pending an investigation.

“I heard the scream. She screamed when the shot went off,” said one neighbor.

“A child is hurt. Everybody’s heart breaks. We all bleed for that,” said another neighbor.

“It’s disheartening,” said another neighbor. “The mom was screaming for like ten minutes before the police got here.”

A Miami Gardens spokeswoman said child protective services was called, as is protocol for cases of this nature.

“He pulled out his mother’s purse, took out a firearm, and shot himself in the leg,” she said. “Thankfully the two-year-old toddler is in a non-life-threatening condition. Thankfully he’s going to make it through. We urge anybody, parents or nonparents, if you have a firearm, properly secure your firearm. Get a firearm with a safety. Get training on how to utilize your firearm.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.