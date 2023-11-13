SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated family is dealing with unimaginable pain after what police described as the drowning of a 2-year-old boy in the swimming pool of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the residence, located along the 14300 block of Southwest 170th Terrace, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

“When those officers arrived on scene, they observed a toddler, a small child, who had just been removed from the pool and was unresponsive,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

First responders immediately rushed into action.

“A young child, non-responsive, found alone in the pool. We’re doing CPR now,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Once Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived, police said, the toddler was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said a family member took their eyes off the child for just a moment.

“They went to go check on the child, they went to look at where the child should have been, and saw that he wasn’t there,” said Martin. “The preliminary investigation is revealing that the toddler may have exited through not one, but two barriers and made his way out to this pool.”

As of late Sunday night, it’s unclear whether or not the family member who was supervising the child will face charges, as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.