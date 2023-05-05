BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 2-year-old boy to the hospital after what officials described as a near drowning in Bay Harbor Islands..

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located along the 1000 block of West Bay Harbor Drive in Bay Harbor Islands, at around 4:35 p.m., Friday.

The child was found in a body of water, but it’s unclear if it was a pool, a canal or somewhere else.

The boy is being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

