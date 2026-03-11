MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 2-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a pair of dogs.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a home in the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and 191st Street in Miami Gardens on Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured crime scene unit arriving to the home.

According to police, the toddler was walking in the backyard when they were bitten by two pit bulls.

“The 2-year-old was home with an adult and a couple of other juveniles in the home,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado.

Paramedics airlifted the child to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. The patient is in serious but stable condition, according to officials.

As of late Tuesday night, it’s unclear whether or not Miami-Dade Animal Services officials will visit the home to quarantine the dogs.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.