MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two construction workers who became stuck hundreds of feet from the ground in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 1700 block of North Miami Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the workers ended up stuck on the 21st floor of a building after the hanging platform they were working on malfunctioned, at around 2:15 p.m.

Miami Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue team was dispatched to perform a high-angle rescue operation. Rescuers got up on the roof and pulled both workers to safety using ropes, harnesses and hoisting devices.

After they were hoisted over the edge, both workers were evaluated by paramedics. They did not require any treatment or transport to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.