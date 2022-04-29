MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two workers to the hospital after they were injured in a possible explosion at Hard Rock Stadium, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the venue, located at 2000 Dan Marino Blvd. in Miami Gardens, after receiving a call just after 10 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said the victims suffered burns.

Paramedics airlifted one of the victims with critical injuries and transported the other patient by ground.

It remains unclear where in the stadium the incident happened.

