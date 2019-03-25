2 women transported to JMH following Liberty City shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two women were shot in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Avenue at around 2 a.m., Monday.

Officials said the women were struck by gunfire while they were inside a white sedan.

7News cameras captured investigators focusing on the car which appeared to have a bullet hole in the back passenger side and rear window.

Rescue crews transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

As of 5 a.m., a tow truck was at the scene removing the vehicle.

The roadway remains blocked off by police.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

