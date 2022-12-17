MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women have been hospitalized after sustaining gunshot injuries.

Authorities responded Saturday around 4:30 a.m., to Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street in Miami.

Reports were indicated by a “Shot Spotter” alert.

The two women were found and taken to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center.

As of this time, their conditions are unknown.

