MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday.

Reports were indicated by a ShotSpotter alert.

First responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the patients to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown conditions.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.