SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade shop owner is reeling one day after, she said, two women were caught on camera stealing pricey merchandise from the business before taking off on some fancy wheels.

Mary Holle’s boutique is called Miami Twice because most of the items for sale are secondhand, but that also describes the number of times that, she said, her store has been targeted by crooks over the last couple of months.

Holle on Sunday showed 7News surveillance video of the brazen theft.

“She just straight up takes them here,” she said as she referred to one of the subjects with sticky fingers.

Holle said the delinquent duo came into Miami Twice on Saturday and helped themselves to high-end goods.

“It’s sickening; it makes you sick,” she said.

The security footage captures one of the women as she shoplifted a Louis Vuitton bag and bolted from the business, located along the 6500 block of Southwest 40th Street.

“This is her going out the door,” said Holle as she described the surveillance video.

But the thieves’ stealing spree was not quite over.

The duo walked to a Porsche Cayenne parked outside, then came back into the busy store.

“The Saturday before Halloween is the biggest day of our year, by far,” said Holle.

The same subject who took the Louis Vuitton bag is seen plucking a pair of Christian Dior backpacks moments later.

Surveillance video showed the duo outside the store as they sprinted to the SUV and drove off, zooming down Bird Road.

Now Holle is out about $6,000 in merchandise.

“Disgusting. It’s disgusting,” said Holle.

This isn’t the first time Miami Twice has been targeted this year. Back in August, crooks cut through the roof of the store and collected enough luxury goods to almost start their own boutique.

Holle said the August heist set her back about $400,000. No one was inside the business during at the time during the break-in, which remains unsolved.

Holle has since invested in new security cameras, the same video equipment that recorded Saturday’s caper.

Miami-Dade Police are currently on the trail of the luxury label lifters.

“I’m going to catch these women,” said Holle.

How badly does the shop owner want police to track down the pair? Enough to put in her own money.

“I will pay $5,000 to anybody that gives me information to catch these women. I’d love to get my stuff back,” she said.

That’s how much Holle said she will add to the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to the capture of those who hit Miami Twice.

“Do the right thing. Turn them in and let me do the rest,” she said.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

