MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women vacationing in Miami are questioning whether or not they will return after, they said, they became victims of an armed robbery.

Speaking with 7News, one of the victims said they were being driven home after a night out when they woke up outside a condo building with a gun pointed at their faces.

“We came down here on vacation, I live in Holland,” Suhhai Casteallucceo said.

Crime scene investigators could be seen taking photos of a gray Mercedes and questioning the women hours after the robbery.

Casteallucceo said she and her friend went to a club with a man they had previously met in Miami. At the end of the night, Casteallucceo said that man was supposed to give the two a lift back to their hotel.

On the ride back, she fell asleep.

“When I woke up, I saw a man with a gun in my face, and it was a terrible moment of my life,” Casteallucceo said.

She said they were parked in front of a condo building on Northeast 15th Street near the Venetian Causeway.

Casteallucceo said that the gun used was a large rifle. The crook demanded her purse and money.

“He took our wallets, which was very sentimental for me because I got it with the birth of my child, my last one,” Casteallucceo said. “It has the name of my child and their day of birth.”

Casteallucceo thinks she and her friend may have been set up.

“I come from Holland, and I don’t know anyone here and he knows exactly my name, so that’s very weird,” she said.

As police investigate who might be behind this, the mother of four is terrified.

“Because I was scared. I am a mother of four children, and I was like, ‘OK, take what you want,’ but that is not safe,” Casteallucceo said. “I don’t know if I will come back to Miami.”

Casteallucceo believes multiple people may be involved.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or suspects.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

