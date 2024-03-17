SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a Southwest Miami-Dade condominium that, they said, left two women and a man dead.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the apartment complex in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 70th Court, early Sunday morning.

Resident Roberto Berrocan said he heard one gunshot.

So I was about to go to bed, and I heard – looked like a loud bang,” he said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a 911 call just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the complex shortly after.

“As our officers were rendering aid to this female, they heard another shot being fired within a residence,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin,

“The floor upstairs from me. I’m in the fifth floor; this was in the sixth,” said Berrocan.

MDPD’s Special Response Team was called out, and they cleared out the apartment building.

“The Special Response Team responded and made entry into this apartment, where they located another female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, as well as a male suffering from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Martin.

While it remains unclear what led to this shooting, investigators said the women were in their late 20s, the man was in his early 40s, and they all lived together.

“I mean, I’m really sad, you know. I don’t know the person so much but, you know, we were neighbors,” said Berrocan. “It’s just very sad.”

The incident remains under investigation.

