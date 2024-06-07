FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they were injured in a drive-by shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of Northwest 29th Terrace in unincorporated Broward County, Friday afternoon.

Paramedics transported both victims to Broward Health Medical Center. One of them was shot in the leg.

A relative of one of them said she is expected to be OK. The condition of the second woman remains unknown.

7News cameras captured BSO deputies speaking to a person at the house where the shooting occurred.

According to BSO, the two women were either at or near the home when a person opened fire after turning the corner in a black Mercedes-Benz C300.

The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene. They led police on a short pursuit southbound on the Florida Turnpike, between Hollywood Boulevard and the Golden Glades Interchange.

Police attempted a traffic stop and were able to stop the vehicle. The people inside the car were taken into custody. It is unclear how many people were arrested.

An investigation is underway to find the cause of the drive-by shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.