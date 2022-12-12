NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they were ambushed and shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said, triggering a search for two male subjects.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 14000 block of Northeast Second Avenue, at around 11:45 a.m., Monday.

Once at the scene, police found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to reports, four women were sitting in a parked vehicle when the subjects approached the vehicle and opened fire.

Paramedics transported the injured victims to the hospital and are listed to be in stable condition. The other two women who were in the vehicle were not harmed.

Investigators said the subjects fled on foot in unknown directions, As of 4 p.m., they remain on the loose.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.