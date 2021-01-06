2 women caught on camera stealing French bulldog from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a prized French bulldog is now sending a plea to the two women who were caught on camera stealing her pet from her front yard back in December.

“We’re doing everything we can to find her. We just want her back,” said owner Debbie Cruz.

The grey French bulldog named Sheila is still missing.

“And we are asking the community to help us find her because our family is very devastated losing her,” Cruz said.

Signs are up all over the neighborhood. She’s been gone since Dec. 29.

Cruz said that day, Sheila was in the front yard when a family member arrived home.

“Unfortunately, he left the gate open for a moment,” Cruz said.

It was long enough for Sheila to slip out on a hectic day on Southwest Second Terrace near West End Park, where a huge crowd had gathered for a city gift card giveaway.

The two women may have been walking back from there when they spotted Sheila.

A man nearby saw the pup, too, and asked if the dog has a collar.

One of them responded by shaking her head no. Then they walk away with the dog.

“Someone just picked up the French bulldog and left with it rather than just asking around the neighborhood,” said neighbor Heriberto Rodriguez.

This neighbor saw it unfold but didn’t realize the women were taking his friend’s cherished pet.

“They should be aware that someone just lost a family member because really that’s what it comes down to,” Rodriguez said.

The women may have been in a red Toyota Camry.

Cruz is hoping they were only trying to help a pet they may have thought was lost, and when they see this, they’ll return Sheila to her mom.

“Sheila means everything to us,” Cruz said. “We are hopeful that they will bring her back and see that her family is missing her.”

Sheila is microchipped. The people who have Sheila can bring her back to the area or take her to a vet clinic or shelter where they can scan her and return her to her family.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.