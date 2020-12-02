2 women caught on camera setting fire to Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an arson attack in a Miami Gardens neighborhood after a homeowner said his security camera captured two women setting a fire right on his property.

He said he hopes the video will lead to the arrest of the people responsible for the arson attack.

A Ring camera caught two women walking up to a Miami Gardens home and starting the fire.

Then, seconds later, screams could be heard inside the house, as two cars go up in flames.

“We jump up, and we look out the window, and the porch and my mother’s car was on fire,” said Devon Williams.

Williams said he couldn’t believe it when he got the alert on his phone just before 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Flames broke out in front of his family’s home on Northwest 183rd Street while his parents and siblings were asleep inside.

“We came out, and we see about two groups, two females went this way and two males went this way, and me and my brother tried to chase them, but they got away,” Williams said.

Thankfully, his brother was able to grab the hose and put the fire out before it spread, but that was just the beginning.

Firefighters had to handle the rest.

“These people are crazy. Like, you’re trying to set up a fire. This car could have exploded. Not only could it have hurt us but also our neighbors,” Williams said.

The burned up Ford Focus and the scorched Chevy Malibu are all that’s left of the fire.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this family has seen flames feet from their front door.

“This is what happened about six months ago,” Williams said, pointing to his mother’s other car.

These are pictures of another arson attack back in June, when his mother’s car was torched.

Now officers are investigating both crimes.

While the search for these flame throwers continues, Williams is hoping someone who recognizes them will come forward before they come back and cause more damage.

He also has this message for the people responsible.

“Think about your family, if someone came to your home where you lay your head at threatened the life of them,” Williams said.

No injuries were reported.

If you have information about the arson attack and can identify the women in the video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.