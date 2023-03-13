MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women were robbed at gunpoint, and the thief get away with some pricey items.

One of the victims told 7News they fell asleep on their ride home. They would then wake up in front of a condo building with a gun pointed at their face.

Crime scene investigators took photos of a matted out gray Mercedes hours after a woman said she was the victim of violent robbery, Monday morning.

Police were seen questioning the victim and her friend, Sunday.

“We came down here on vacation, I live in Holland,” Suhhai Casteallucceo said.

She said she and her friend went to a club with a man they had previously met in Miami.

At the end of the night, Casteallucceo said that man was supposed to give the two a lift back to their hotel.

On the ride back, she fell asleep.

“When I woke up, I saw a man with a gun in my face, and it was a terrible moment of my life,” Casteallucceo said.

She said they were parked in front of a condo building on Northeast 15th Street right before the Venetian Causeway.

Casteallucceo said that the gun used was a large rifle. The crook demanded her purse and money.

“He took our wallets, which was very sentimental for me because I got it with the birth of my child, my last one,” she said. It has the name of my child and their day of birth.”

Casteallucceo thinks she and her friend may have been setup.

“I come from Holland, and I don’t know anyone here and he knows exactly my name, so that’s very weird,” she said.

Now, as police investigate who might be behind this, the mother of four is terrified.

“Because I was scared. I am a mother of four children, and I was like, ‘OK, take what you want,’ but that is not safe,” Casteallucceo said. “I don’t know if I will come back to Miami.”

Casteallucceo believes it was more than one suspect.

There is no description on the suspect or suspects involved in this crime.

She said the crooks also made off with her friend’s purse.

