MIAMI (WSVN) - Two westbound lanes of State Road 836 at Northwest 12th Avenue in Miami have reopened, hours after a tractor-trailer crash, authorities said.

City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash just before 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Fire crews capped a fuel spill after two saddle bags being carried by the tractor trailer was damaged in the crash. Officials said approximately 100 gallons of diesel was spilled before crews successfully stopped the leak.

Miami Fire’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to contain the spill and prevent contamination of surrounding areas and storm drainage system.

Officials said no one has been transported to the hospital, but the driver of the tractor trailer was seen in the back of an ambulance to be checked out on scene.

The crash snarled rush hour traffic for hours as drivers were urged to seek alternative routes.

As of 8 p.m., Tuesday, the right lane at NW 12th Ave remains closed as crews continue cleanup.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.