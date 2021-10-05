MIAMI (WSVN) - The manager of a beauty supply store in Miami said the man and woman who walked in maskless to look at merchandise and later returned with face coverings to steal pricey hair had targeted the business before.

One of 15 surveillance cameras at Lubin’s Discount Beauty Supply captured the woman, seen wearing a sleeveless purple shirt, as she browsed a shelf, at around 7:20 p.m., Saturday.

The man, seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, could be seen joining her seconds later.

Neither of them was wearing a face mask.

The woman is seen grabbing a bundle of blond hair and putting it on the counter.

“She seemed pretty nervous. I knew something was going on,” said manager Mitchell Lubin.

The woman appeared to be shopping, but shortly after, she left the store, which is located along the 7700 block of Northeast Second Avenue.

Security footage captured the duo as they returned a few minutes later, this time masked up.

“These criminals are not getting any smarter,” said Lubin. “They came in, no mask on their face, cased up the place, came back 10 minutes later, masks on their face.”

As the man stood in line, the woman, seen holding a large bag, grabbed several bundles of Soprano Brazilian Gold hair priced at $75.99 each.

“The lady grabbed four or five bundles of hair and then stuffed it into her bag, walked out of the store,” said Lubin.

The store manager said this wasn’t the first time.

“Same couple came in two months ago with their child, grabbed six or seven Capri Sun [beauty products], stuffed it in her purse,” he said, “and I confronted her. I confronted her, I was like, ‘Ma’am, what are you doing? This stuff isn’t free,’ and she wanted to get loud, and I was like, ‘You know what? It’s $75, let me– let it go.’ They came back and did this again?”

Lubin said this time the pair went too far, and someone is bound to recognize them.

“It’s frustrating because you would assume that this is our people that come in here and shop with us,” he said, “so it hurts even more when you see your own people stealing from you. Somebody is going to recognize them. Somebody is going to see this woman’s face and say, ‘Yeah, I work with this woman, I know this woman. Her son goes to my son’s school.’ Let’s get these people behind bars where they belong.”

If you have any information on this theft or recognize either of the subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

