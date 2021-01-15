2 Virgin Islands officers, 4 others charged in Opa-Locka airport cocaine bust

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two U.S. Virgin Islands police officers and four others were caught trying to transport cocaine from the Virgin Islands to Miami, federal authorities said.

The drug bust took place at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, earlier this week.

According to investigators, federal agents discovered more than 300 kilograms of cocaine inside the suspects’ travel bags on a private passenger flight.

Federal prosecutors from South Florida have charged the six people involved with drug trafficking crimes.

