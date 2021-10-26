MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a pickup truck and a car has shut down a busy intersection in Miami Gardens.

The collision took place near Northwest 151st Street and 27th Avenue, near the border with Opa-Locka, Monday afternoon.

An aerial view of the scene captured the light colored truck and the black sedan involved in the crash.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

The intersection in expected to remain closed for some time, so drivers are advised the avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.