FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A wheelchair-bound man suffered severe injuries to his arm when he was attacked by two unleashed dogs, police said.

According to Florida City Police, the incident occurred in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in Florida City, Wednesday afternoon.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his arm and was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Animal control is on the scene, and the dogs have been secured, including one identified as a pit bull.

No other injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.