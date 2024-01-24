FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man in a wheelchair suffered severe injuries to his arm when he was attacked by two unleashed dogs, police said.

According to Florida City Police, the incident occurred in the area of Northwest 10th Street and Fifth Avenue in Florida City, Wednesday afternoon.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his arm and was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Animal control is on the scene, and the dogs have been secured, including one identified as a pit bull.

Animals services said the dog has been taken away. It is unclear what will happen to the dog.

Video captured by 7News shows the victim’s wheelchair with blood surrounding it.

It is unclear who the dog’s owner is. One neighbor reacted to the news after seeing the aftermath of the incident.

“I heard shouting. I went out, I thought it was a wreck. When I looked, [the man] was laying on the ground,” said Ms. Jones. “The dog was full of blood, he was full of blood.”

No other injuries have been reported.

As of Wednesday evening, it’s unclear what will happen to the dogs.

