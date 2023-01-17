MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami are investigating after, they said, someone opened fire at a car that had two people inside.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 72nd Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.

Responding officers arrived to find a car that had been fired upon.

Investigators said the two people inside the white sedan were not hurt.

A witness who asked not to be identified said he heard more than a dozen shots.

“It was, like, 7:50, I think, and it started out with a loud bang and crash,” he said. “It sounded like a gate or it sounded like a car accident at first, followed by at least, like, 15 to 20 gunshots.”

7News captured the bullet-riddled car with front-end damage, as well as evidence markers next to a parked pickup truck and on the grass nearby.

The witness who spoke with 7News said the car may have hit a fence before it came to a stop in front of a house.

“At first, we didn’t believe that it was gunshots ’cause it was so many of them,” he said.

Police shut down a section of Northeast 71st Street near Second Avenue as they investigated.

“There was really not a point that I felt like it was not safe or anything, but I just locked my doors, sat in my apartment and kind of waited to see,” said the witness. “There were cop car sounds, like, literally minutes after.”

Detectives are working with the victims to obtain more information as to who may have been behind the gunfire.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

