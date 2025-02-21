MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives are expected to recover following an overnight crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a traffic crash involving an unmarked vehicle and an 18-wheeler in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 167th Street just after 11:30p.m. Thursday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sherriff’s Office, two undercover detectives were traveling in the unmarked vehicle in the northbound lanes of Northwest 12th Avenue and the 18-wheeler was traveling westbound on Northwest 167th Street, when they crashed into each other at the intersection.

The unmarked vehicle was seen surrounded by debris and mangled metal.

Both detectives, according to MDFR, only suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center as trauma alerts on the Glasgow Coma Scale as 15, meaning both officers are alert, coherent and speaking.

“[…]At this time Rescue 54 is ready to transport one male patient to Ryder. The other patient is being packaged and is going to be given to Rescue 11, also going to Ryder,” radioed a firefighter.

“Commander, copy. Rescue 54 , Rescue 11, two patients, trauma alerts, Ryder ground. Are both patients police officers?” radioed a first responder.

“That is correct. Airway in tact for both of them,” radioed a first responder.

“Glasgow Coma Scale?” radioed a first responder.

“Both of them are 15,” radioed a first responder.

“Understood,” radioed a first responder.

7News captured the moment the detectives arrived at the hospital, they were seen with sheets covering their faces, which is common in cases involving undercover deputies that would like to conceal their identity.

Dozens of detectives were seen waiting outside the hospital to ensure their fellow officer was alright.

As of 9:00a.m. Friday, one of the detectives was discharged while, the other remains hospitalized in stable condition. No additional injuries were reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash is currently unknown but the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Homicide Unit is now the lead agency on this investigation.

