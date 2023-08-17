NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police were at the scene of a crash that involved two trucks, Thursday morning.

It occurred in front of O’Reilly Auto Parts near Northwest 37th Street and 32nd Avenue.

According to fire officials, the call came in at 8:40 a.m. as a traffic accident where multiple units were dispatched.

A woman was seen outside the vehicle talking to officials and it is believed she might have been pulled from the vehicle as it caught on fire. She is expected to be transported to the hospital but that remains unclear.

A bigger box truck and a smaller refrigerated truck seem to be involved.

As a result of this incident, 32nd Avenue between 37th Street and 36th Street has been shut down until police clear the scene.

