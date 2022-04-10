NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were injured in a drive-by double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 71st Street and 27th Avenue, at around 9:50 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victims were standing in the parking lot at the entrance of Motel X when a vehicle approached them and an unknown subject fired shots from inside the vehicle.

Both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

