FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Emergency responders were called to an area in Florida City after reports of a dog attack to at least two people.

Just before 8:15 a.m., Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) units arrived at the area of 369 SW 4th St. to aid in the scene.

According to MDFR, two people were transported to local hospitals. One was transported via ambulance while another person needed to be airlifted. As of this writing, their condition is unknown.

Authorities have been contacted for more information.

