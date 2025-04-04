MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police are investigating a double shooting that hospitalized two men.

Units responded to the area of 1740 Northwest 5th Avenue just before 1:00 a.m., Friday in reference to a double shooting.

Upon arrival, units found two males, one possibly grazed by a bullet and the other found with gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue crews transported the two to Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma in critical condition.

