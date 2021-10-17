NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending two people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 73rd Street and 21st Avenue, early Saturday afternoon.

First responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to a nearby trauma center in unknown conditions.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.