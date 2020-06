MIAMI (WSVN) - A rollover crash on Interstate 95 brought traffic to a standstill Thursday night.

Troopers and rescue crews rushed to the scene on northbound I-95 near Northwest 62nd Street.

Two people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including a 10-year-old girl.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

