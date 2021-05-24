2 transported after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens has sent two people to the hospital.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the shooting occurred at the 2200 block of Bunche Park Drive, just after 2 p.m., Monday.

Details of the shooting are scarce, but, MGPD said, one of their officers was forced to fire, and the subjects police were trying to detain took off in a vehicle but eventually crashed into two other cars at Northwest 27th Avenue and 159th Street.

One person has been detained, and two people were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

