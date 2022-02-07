NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver and a woman waiting at a bus stop were taken to the hospital following a fiery rollover wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened near Northwest Sixth Avenue and 151st Street, just after 7 a.m., Monday.

Fire rescue crews said the Ford Explorer involved was on the sidewalk flipped on its side and on fire, with a person trapped inside.

The SUV could be seen charred from the fire.

Natalie Antoine, the daughter of the injured woman, said her mother, Rosette, was waiting at the bus stop when the Explorer hit her.

“Every time she has work, this is where she comes, so yeah, she can’t go to work,” said Antoine.

A nearby neighbor saw the incident and went to the 57-year-old victim’s home to inform family members.

That’s when, Antoine said, she saw her mother’s pink sweater left on the scene among the debris.

“Yeah, it is shocking,” she said. “It’s very shocking.”

Witnesses said the driver of the Explorer ran a red light and ended up on the sidewalk.

Antoine said she is grateful her mother appears to be getting better.

“All they could tell me at the moment was that she’s able to speak, and she’s able to answer their questions,” said Antoine. “I literally could have lost my mother. I’m happy that she is OK, but it just frustrates me that people could be so reckless and not think about others.”

The condition of the driver remains unknown.

Northwest Sixth Avenue was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

7News cameras showed crews working to repair a fence that was damaged during the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.