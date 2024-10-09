WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Milton is set to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday, two tornados formed in western Broward County and one possible tornado went through a neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade, a homeowner said.

Traffic cameras captured a Tornado forming near the toll plaza of Alligator Alley as cars drove down the road.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado crossed Interstate 75 and is heading north with speeds reaching up to 25 mph.

A second tornado touched down on the Broward/Collier line.

Several evacuees from Florida’s Gulf Coast were stunned when learned the tornados were formed.

“Trying to get out of harms way and we’re running into another one,” said Larry Batista. “OK, great. We’re getting away from the hurricane but here we are, tornadoes now.”

Batista and his wife evacuated from Tampa and saw the tornado as they made their way down to South Florida.

“I heard the radio go off, telling me about coming up across the plaza, the Miccosukee over Mile Marker 51 and I’m like, ‘OK. I hope she doesn’t hear, ”cause she’s in the car the next car behind me,” Batista said. “I figure I still have about a half hour before we even get there, so I’m sure, they dissipate really quick. But then, we’re about to hit Weston and hear about another one, she calls me, her niece is calling her from Orlando, ‘Hey, there’s another one in Weston happening.'”

Batista said he and his wife were heading to his wife’s sister’s home in Miami as Milton approaches the west coast of Florida.

Others also saw the tornado.

“I was leaving, I was going south but you can see on my exit that they weren’t letting anyone go north,” Camela Chavers said. “The sheriff had it blocked off right there, were you go 75 North Naples, and I go, ‘What’s going on?’ and I looked up and I did see the funnel. Like when that alert went off, I was like, ‘OK, let me run to the store real quick.’ You really don’t think it’s real until it becomes real.”

A tornado warning was issued earlier for Southwest Ranches, Coral Springs and all western suburbs of Broward County.

The NWS has not categorized the tornadoes that formed in West Broward.

Over in Miami-Dade County, a huge tree was uprooted by, what a homeowner claimed, was a tornado that went through his neighborhood. He said nothing has ever been able to knock down that tree.

“We could hear what sounded like a train coming down 202,” Mike Slager said.

Slager said that while he was having a cup of coffee on his porch, a possible tornado touched down through the neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“And then all hell is breaking lose and stuff was breaking,” he said. “We both ran inside the house and in about 30 seconds, it was over.”

When Slager and others came outside, they saw the destruction that was left behind.

“Found the trees down, boat canopies crushed over there and stuff was all over top of the vehicles,” he said.

Near the corner of 320th Street and 200th Court, debris was everywhere, fences were down and the huge tree was completely uprooted.

Further up the street, a golf cart was tangled into a downed tree.

“Well, I heard some banging and wind went through and I walked outside, and our half of the tree is gone,” said Verra Raulerson, a neighbor.

Other neighbors said they received a tornado warning after the possible tornado went through their neighborhood.

“It came through before we got the warning on our phones, probably 10 minutes,” she said.

It was a fighting moment but neighbors said they’re glad no one was hurt.

“I just laid down on the floor ’cause I couldn’t fit under my bed and it was obvious something bad was happing,” Eric Herstedt said.

“We’re fine, so that’s the main thing,” Slager said.

The NWS has not confirmed whether a tornado did touch down in Miami-Dade County.

A tornado watch was issued for Central Florida, including South Florida and the Florida Keys, until 9 p.m.

