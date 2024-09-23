SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two toddlers were critically injured after being ejected from their vehicle in a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred Sunday afternoon when a Mercedes SUV traveling east on SW 256th Street failed to yield and drove into the path of a Toyota traveling south on Krome Avenue.

The front of the Toyota struck the right side of the Mercedes, leading the toddlers to be ejected from the Toyota.

The toddlers were airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The drivers of both vehicles were also hospitalized with serious injuries.

Krome Avenue was closed for about two hours during the investigation.

