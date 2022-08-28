NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two children to the hospital after they were pulled unresponsive from the swimming pool of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from pool at a home near Northeast 150th Street and 11th Avenue, Sunday morning.

Paramedics transported the young victims to Jackson North Medical Center in critical condition.

