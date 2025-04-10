NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have recovered two Teslas after, they said, the vehicles were stolen from a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade used by a car rental company, as the search for the thieves responsible continues.

Surveillance footage shows a man getting into a white Tesla Model X and ramming it through a gate along the 2500 block of Northwest 38th Court, just before 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Moments after the gate was down, another subject drove away in a red Tesla to drive away. The initial driver then got out of the damaged Tesla X and into another before driving off as well.

The Drivewhip rental company leases the parking lot from the tire shop Balado Tires. Orlando Hidalgo, the business’ vice president, spokr with 7News hours after the theft.

“They got a car, they used it as a battering ram,” he said. “Maybe somebody can jump the fence or get bolt cutters and just cut the bolts, but no, you don’t need bolt cutters, just ram the fence.”

Alyssa Hidalgo, who works at the tire shop that leases their parking lot to, said it’s a troubling trend.

“I don’t know. I don’t know how they did it. I don’t know if they were like watching or something like that, but yeah, they did it pretty easily. It was crazy,” she said. “It’s terrifying; we got the video late last night. My dad called me, and he had to spend the time here with the cops and stuff. It’s really sad and scary to know that this happens so frequently, I guess.”

Investigators were seen combing for clues at the shop for hours.

Deputies upon arrival recovered the SUV left behind near the property, suffering substantial damage.

Kevin Gonzalez, who works in the area, told 7News he heard it all happen.

“I was working on my truck. Then I hear a loud bang. When I ran outside, there were just two or three cars just driving away,” he said. “That one, they left it there, and the guy started running, and that’s pretty much it; that’s all we saw. I mean, it’s incredible. We just work, work, work. I mean, look at my hands. It’s 3 in the morning. I’m still here working, and people are just here stealing people’s stuff. It’s crazy.”

Thursday afternoon, detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed they found the stolen vehicles.

“It’s just not the right car to steal. It’s the easiest car to find, the easiest car to be caught in,” said Orlando.

7News spoke to residents in the area who said a similar incident occurred at another rental company last week. It is unclear wheher or not the two crimes are connected.

“I’m upset a little bit. We work here every every day. We’re all very close, and it’s sad to see someone just take advantage of that,” said Alyssa. “We don’t know if it’s someone who just came by or someone that maybe we’ve seen before. So, it’s sad that this happens in our community.”

The circumstances leading up to the incident are unclear. However, it is believed the subjects jumped the fence.

This is an ongoing investigation. As of Thursday afternoon, no subjects remain on the loose.

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

