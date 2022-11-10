SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers had to be transported to the hospital after a van crashed into a South Florida home.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 9840 SW 32nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, due to reports of a traffic crash.

The white van had careened off the wet street and across lawns of three properties, before plowing into the corner of a house.

Behind the wheel was a 15-year-old driver with a learner’s permit who crashed it into the home, according to police.

Cellphone video shows an injured teen screaming in agony.

Other bloody and injured boys watched as a half-dozen paramedics worked fast to help rescue the boy, as it required the jaws of life to cut through the damaged van.

“Thank God,” said Rolando Valdes.

Valdes said his mother-in-law wasn’t hurt while inside, when the van made the crashing stop, but he’s now got some unexpected repair work.

“The damage, the corner of the garage,” he said. “The corner and the garden.”

His neighbors also have fix-up jobs in their future.

“They damaged a bench, a fence, palm trees and a car,” said Valdes.

But it’s nothing compared to what one of the young men is enduring.

Police told 7News the crash resulted in two being rushed to the hospital with the most serious injury being a broken femur.

Miami-Dade Police have not said whether any charges have been filed or if any citations have been issued.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.