NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage boys and a young man were taken to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a reported shooting near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 65th Street in the Liberty City neighborhood, Thursday night.

Investigators said the trio were outside a home at the time of the incident.

“A 15-year-old, a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old were hanging out in front of a home,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

Just before 7:15 p.m., investigators said, an unknown person walked up to the victims and fired shots.

“Fired several rounds in their direction. The three males were struck in their lower extremities,” said Martin.

Neighbors said they heard the commotion.

“The sirens, I heard them right away, you know, right after, like five or 10 minutes after the shots,” said an area resident.

When asked how many shots she thinks she heard, the neighbor replied, “About six.”

MDFR transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. The victims were being interviewed by investigators at the hospital late Thursday night, according to police.

Back at the scene, 7News captured officers canvassing the neighborhood as they searched for clues as to who and why someone did this.

“We believe that this was an isolated incident. We believe that the subject may have known one or all three of the victims,” said Martin. “We don’t believe that this was a random shooting.”

Onlookers were seen in the area behind yellow tape as police set up an active perimeter.

Neighbors said they hear gunfire in the area often.

“Too many guns in the whole area. Too many,” said an area resident.

The victims are all expected to make a full recovery.

“The thing that came to mind the most is how lucky these young people are to still have their lives,” said Martin.

As of 11 p.m, detectives have not provided further details about any arrests or a subject.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

